U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robin Luna, 386th Air Expeditionary Medical Squadron operational medical readiness flight technician, adjusts her plate carrier vest after having it weighed in preparation for a Danish Contingent March at an undisclosed location in the Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 20, 2024. The DANCON March has been held by the Danish military since 1972, as participants undertake a 25-kilometer ruck carrying a load of at least 22 lbs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 02:39 Photo ID: 8209322 VIRIN: 240120-F-VR222-1008 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 635.35 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.