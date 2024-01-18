Deployed U.S. service members and coalition partners begin the first leg of a Danish Contingent March as the sun rises at an undisclosed location in the Middle East Jan. 20, 2024. Participants had six hours to complete the 25 kilometer ruck march while carrying a total weight of at least 22 pounds, to earn the DANCON March medal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 02:39
|Photo ID:
|8209326
|VIRIN:
|240120-F-VR222-1016
|Resolution:
|3731x2492
|Size:
|422.08 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT