Deployed U.S. service members have their rucks weighed by a Royal Danish Military service member to ensure they’re carrying the requisite weight of 22 pounds before they begin a Danish Contingent March at an undisclosed location in the Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 20, 2024. The DANCONMarch is a tradition in the Royal Danish Army that began in 1972 and serves as a physical and social event for service members of various nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 02:39 Photo ID: 8209328 VIRIN: 240120-F-VR222-1014 Resolution: 3206x2241 Size: 495.92 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.