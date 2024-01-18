A Royal Danish Military service member thanks U.S. and coalition service members for participating in a Danish Contingent March at an undisclosed location in the Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 20, 2024. Participants had six hours to complete the 25-kilometer ruck march while carrying a total weight of at least 22 pounds, to earn the DANCON March medal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

Date Taken: 01.20.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March