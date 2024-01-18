Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March

Deployed U.S. service members and coalition partners begin a Danish Contingent March at an undisclosed location in the Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 20, 2024. The DANCON March is a tradition in the Royal Danish Army that began in 1972 and serves as a physical and social event for service members of allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

