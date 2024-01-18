Deployed U.S. service members and coalition partners begin a Danish Contingent March at an undisclosed location in the Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 20, 2024. The DANCON March is a tradition in the Royal Danish Army that began in 1972 and serves as a physical and social event for service members of allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 02:39
|Photo ID:
|8209325
|VIRIN:
|240120-F-VR222-1015
|Resolution:
|3985x2662
|Size:
|543.45 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
