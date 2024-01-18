Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March

A U.S. service member has her ruck weighed by a Royal Danish Military service member to ensure she’s carrying the requisite weight of 22 pounds before starting a Danish Contingent March at an undisclosed location in the Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 20, 2024. The DANCON March is an annual tradition in the Royal Danish Army that began in 1972 demonstrating the physical preparedness of the army and inviting participation from allies of various nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

