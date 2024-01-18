Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March [Image 7 of 19]

    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. service member has her ruck weighed by a Royal Danish Military service member to ensure she’s carrying the requisite weight of 22 pounds before starting a Danish Contingent March at an undisclosed location in the Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 20, 2024. The DANCON March is an annual tradition in the Royal Danish Army that began in 1972 demonstrating the physical preparedness of the army and inviting participation from allies of various nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 02:39
    Photo ID: 8209321
    VIRIN: 240120-F-VR222-1007
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 725.8 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March
    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March
    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March
    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March
    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March
    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March
    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March
    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March
    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March
    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March
    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March
    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March
    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March
    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March
    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March
    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March
    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March
    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March
    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CENTCOM
    #AFCENT
    #DANCON

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT