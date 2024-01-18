Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March

U.S. service members and coalition partners begin the first leg of a Danish Contingent March as the sun rises at an undisclosed location in the Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 20, 2024. The DANCON March has been a tradition in the Danish Defense forces since 1972. Since that time, DANCON marches have been held across the world to foster strong bonds between the Danish military and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

