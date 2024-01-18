U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cody Nichols, 386th Air Expeditionary Force Support Squadron fitness center manager, adjusts his plate carrier vest after having it weighed in preparation for a Danish Contingent March at an undisclosed location in the Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 20, 2024. Participants had six hours to complete the 25-kilometer ruck march while carrying a total weight of at least 22 pounds, to earn the DANCON March medal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 02:39
|Photo ID:
|8209319
|VIRIN:
|240120-F-VR222-1005
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|920.97 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT