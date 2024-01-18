Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 DANCON March

U.S. service members respond to cheers during a Danish Contingent March at an undisclosed location in the Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 20, 2024. The DANCON March has been a tradition in the Danish Defense forces since 1972. Since that time, DANCON marches have been held across the world to foster strong bonds between the Danish military and its allies. Participants had six hours to complete a 25-kilometer ruck march while carrying a total weight of at least 22 pounds, to earn the DANCON March medal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

