VFA-87 Homecoming

240115-N-YM590-1190 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 15, 2024)- Cmdr. John C. Schnepper, the executive officer for the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, reunites with his family after returning to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia, Jan. 15, following more than eight-month deployment with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. While deployed, the squadron accomplished 1,473 carrier traps covering 2,418 flight hours. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)

