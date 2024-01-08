VFA-31 Homecoming

240115-N-YM590-1225 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 15, 2024)- Family members of pilots assigned to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, rush to reunite with their Sailor after the squadron return to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia, Jan. 15, following more than eight-month deployment with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. While deployed, the squadron accomplished over 2,669 sorties totaling more than 4,153 flight hours and 1,991 carrier arrested landings. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)

