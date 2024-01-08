240115-N-YM590-1150 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 15, 2024)- Family members of a pilot assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, wait in anticipation after the squadron returns to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia, Jan. 15, following more than eight-month deployment with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. While deployed, the squadron accomplished 1,473 carrier traps covering 2,418 flight hours. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2024 Date Posted: 01.15.2024 17:25 Photo ID: 8198372 VIRIN: 240115-N-YM590-1150 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.91 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VFA-87 Homecoming [Image 29 of 29], by CPO Brian Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.