VFA-31 Homecoming

240115-N-YM590-1222 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 15, 2024)- Pilots assigned to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, walk the flightline as they prepare to reunite with family and friends after returning to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia, Jan. 15, following more than eight-month deployment with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. While deployed, the squadron accomplished over 2,669 sorties totaling more than 4,153 flight hours and 1,991 carrier arrested landings. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2024 Date Posted: 01.15.2024 17:25 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US