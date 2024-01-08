VFA-31 Homecoming

240115-N-YM590-1212 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 15, 2024)- Family members of a pilot assigned to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, wave flags as planes taxi on the flightline after returning to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia, Jan. 15, following more than eight-month deployment with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. While deployed, the squadron accomplished over 2,669 sorties totaling more than 4,153 flight hours and 1,991 carrier arrested landings. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)

