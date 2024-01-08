240115-N-YM590-1144 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 15, 2024)- Family members of a pilot assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, wave flags as planes taxi on the flightline after returning to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia, Jan. 15, following more than eight-month deployment with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. While deployed, the squadron accomplished 1,473 carrier traps covering 2,418 flight hours. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2024 Date Posted: 01.15.2024 17:25 Photo ID: 8198370 VIRIN: 240115-N-YM590-1144 Resolution: 4781x3792 Size: 2.24 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VFA-87 Homecoming [Image 29 of 29], by CPO Brian Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.