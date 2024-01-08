Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VFA-87 Homecoming [Image 15 of 29]

    VFA-87 Homecoming

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Brooks 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    240115-N-YM590-1164 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 15, 2024)- Pilots assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, walk the flightline as they prepare to reunite with family and friends after returning to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia, Jan. 15, following more than eight-month deployment with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. While deployed, the squadron accomplished 1,473 carrier traps covering 2,418 flight hours. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 17:25
    Photo ID: 8198371
    VIRIN: 240115-N-YM590-1164
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Homecoming
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    VFA-87
    CVW-8
    AIRLANT

