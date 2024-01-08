240115-N-YM590-1164 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 15, 2024)- Pilots assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, walk the flightline as they prepare to reunite with family and friends after returning to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia, Jan. 15, following more than eight-month deployment with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. While deployed, the squadron accomplished 1,473 carrier traps covering 2,418 flight hours. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)
This work, VFA-87 Homecoming [Image 29 of 29], by CPO Brian Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
