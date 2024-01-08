VFA-213 Homecoming

240115-N-YM590-1110 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 15, 2024)- A pilot, assigned to the “Fighting Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, reunites with his family after returning to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia, Jan. 15, following a more than eight-month deployment with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. While deployed, the squadron accomplished 1,943 sorties covering 3,137 flight hours with a 97% sortie completion rate. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)

