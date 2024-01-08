240115-N-YM590-1110 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 15, 2024)- A pilot, assigned to the “Fighting Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, reunites with his family after returning to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia, Jan. 15, following a more than eight-month deployment with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. While deployed, the squadron accomplished 1,943 sorties covering 3,137 flight hours with a 97% sortie completion rate. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2024 17:24
|Photo ID:
|8198366
|VIRIN:
|240115-N-YM590-1110
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VFA-213 Homecoming [Image 29 of 29], by CPO Brian Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
