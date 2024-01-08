Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CVW-8 CAG Homecoming [Image 13 of 29]

    CVW-8 CAG Homecoming

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Brooks 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    240115-N-YM590-1131 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 15, 2024)- Capt. Dan Catlin, the commander of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, gives an interview to local Hampton Roads media after returning to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia, Jan. 15, following a more than eight-month deployment with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. While deployed, the squadron accomplished 1,943 sorties covering 3,137 flight hours with a 97% sortie completion rate. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 17:25
    Photo ID: 8198369
    VIRIN: 240115-N-YM590-1131
    Resolution: 5887x4039
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CVW-8 CAG Homecoming [Image 29 of 29], by CPO Brian Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVW-8
    AIRLANT
    Commander Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

