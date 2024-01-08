Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16

    U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16

    INCIRLIK, 1, TURKEY

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Harley Prochnow, 39th Maintenance Squadron crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) non-commissioned officer in charge, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devonta Williams, 39th MXS CDDAR team member, operate air pressure valves to inflate aircraft lift bags during a CDDAR training exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 8, 2024. This exercise marked the first time ever that 39th Air Base Wing personnel conducted a combined CDDAR training exercise involving a Turkish air force F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024
    Photo ID: 8195109
    VIRIN: 240108-F-TO537-1271
    Resolution: 4762x3168
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK, 1, TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Turkey
    CDDAR
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    Turkish air force

