U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Harley Prochnow, 39th Maintenance Squadron crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) non-commissioned officer in charge, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devonta Williams, 39th MXS CDDAR team member, operate air pressure valves to inflate aircraft lift bags during a CDDAR training exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 8, 2024. This exercise marked the first time ever that 39th Air Base Wing personnel conducted a combined CDDAR training exercise involving a Turkish air force F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

