U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16

First responders from the 39th Medical Group and 39th Civil Engineer Squadron transport a simulated injured pilot during a crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 8, 2024. This exercise marked the first time ever that 39th Air Base Wing personnel conducted a combined CDDAR training exercise involving a Turkish air force F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 Location: INCIRLIK, 1, TR by SrA Renan Arredondo