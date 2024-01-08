Personnel from the 39th Medical Group, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron, and the Turkish air force’s 10th Tanker Base Command prepare to transport a simulated injured pilot during a crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 8, 2024. Interoperability and shared capabilities are key to Turkish and U.S. military cooperation in their roles to defend NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 05:20 Photo ID: 8195105 VIRIN: 240108-F-TO537-1173 Resolution: 2845x3556 Size: 1.39 MB Location: INCIRLIK, 1, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.