U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16

Airmen from the 39th Maintenance Squadron assemble aircraft lift air bags during a crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 8, 2024. The aircraft lift was conducted to inspect the undercarriage of the simulated disabled aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Location: INCIRLIK, TÜRKIYE