    U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16 [Image 9 of 10]

    U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16

    INCIRLIK, 1, TURKEY

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 39th Maintenance Squadron assemble aircraft lift air bags during a crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 8, 2024. The aircraft lift was conducted to inspect the undercarriage of the simulated disabled aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 05:20
    VIRIN: 240108-F-TO537-1270
    Location: INCIRLIK, 1, TR
    This work, U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16

    F-16
    Turkey
    CDDAR
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    Turkish air force

