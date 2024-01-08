Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16 [Image 4 of 10]

    U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16

    INCIRLIK, 1, TURKEY

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Firefighters assigned to the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a simulated unconscious pilot rescue operation during a crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 8, 2024. This exercise marked the first time ever that 39th Air Base Wing personnel conducted a combined CDDAR training exercise involving a Turkish air force F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 05:20
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16

    TAGS

    F-16
    Turkey
    CDDAR
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    Turkish air force

