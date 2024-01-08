Firefighters assigned to the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a simulated unconscious pilot rescue operation during a crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 8, 2024. Interoperability and shared capabilities are key to Turkish and U.S. military cooperation in their roles to defend NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 05:20 Photo ID: 8195102 VIRIN: 240108-F-TO537-1055 Resolution: 6596x4402 Size: 8.71 MB Location: INCIRLIK, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.