Firefighters assigned to the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a simulated unconscious pilot rescue operation during a crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 8, 2024. Interoperability and shared capabilities are key to Turkish and U.S. military cooperation in their roles to defend NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16
