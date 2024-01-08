U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16

Photo By Senior Airman Renan Arredondo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Harley Prochnow, 39th Maintenance Squadron crash, damaged,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Renan Arredondo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Harley Prochnow, 39th Maintenance Squadron crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) non-commissioned officer in charge, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devonta Williams, 39th MXS CDDAR team member, operate air pressure valves to inflate aircraft lift bags during a CDDAR training exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 8, 2024. This exercise marked the first time ever that 39th Air Base Wing personnel conducted a combined CDDAR training exercise involving a Turkish air force F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo) see less | View Image Page

The 39th Maintenance Squadron facilitated the first crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) training exercise with a Turkish air force F-16 Fighting Falcon here, Jan. 8, 2024.



The objective of the CDDAR exercise was to test participants’ response to a simulated in-flight emergency which required emergency power unit (EPU) activation, an incapacitated pilot, and aircraft lift.



“The focus for us was to practice our job in a more realistic situation and improve our working relationships with our partners to see how we are able to help each other,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tyler Kurtz, 39th MXS CDDAR team chief. “We are a team here. This hasn't happened in quite some time where we’ve done an exercise together. So we conducted a smaller exercise to serve as a precursor for the future.”



Turkish air force members assigned to the 10th Tanker Base Command, Airmen assigned to the 39th MXS, firefighters and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) Airmen from the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron, and emergency medical services personnel from the 39th Medical Group worked together to respond to the simulated aircraft crash site.



Once first responders inspected the scene and determined it was safe, medical personnel assessed the condition of the Turkish pilot and safely transferred them to an ambulance. The CDDAR team then simulated the use of lift bags to prop the aircraft off the ground, to inspect the aircraft’s undercarriage.



“Not only was this the first ever combined exercise with the 39 ABW and a Turkish F-16 Fighting Falcon, this was also the first time in more than two years that 39th Air Base Wing personnel have conducted a CDDAR training exercise with Turkish air force partners.” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandi-Ann Hamada, 39th MXS commander.



U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to Incirlik AB routinely work alongside NATO allies for a variety of training scenarios and exercises.



“This type of exercise supports and maintains interoperability with our joint partners by ensuring that the 39th ABW is ready, reliable, and responsive to both our U.S. mission set and our NATO partnership,” said Hamada. “Our goal is to further strengthen existing partnerships to improve accident rescue operations in and around our joint-use runways going into the future.”



The 39 ABW continues to posture for contingency operations as a major line of effort in support of NATO partners and the U.S. Air Forces in Europe area of responsibility.