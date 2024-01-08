Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16 [Image 8 of 10]

    U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16

    INCIRLIK, 1, TURKEY

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devonta Williams, 39th Maintenance Squadron crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) team member, operates air pressure valves to inflate aircraft lift airbags during a CDDAR training exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 8, 2024. Interoperability and shared capabilities are key to Turkish and U.S. military cooperation in their roles to defend NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 05:20
    Photo ID: 8195107
    VIRIN: 240108-F-TO537-1269
    Resolution: 6242x4166
    Size: 10.06 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK, 1, TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16

    F-16
    Turkey
    CDDAR
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    Turkish air force

