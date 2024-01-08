U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devonta Williams, 39th Maintenance Squadron crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) team member, operates air pressure valves to inflate aircraft lift airbags during a CDDAR training exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 8, 2024. Interoperability and shared capabilities are key to Turkish and U.S. military cooperation in their roles to defend NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

