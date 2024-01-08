U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16

The tail flash of a Turkish air force F-16 Fighting Falcon is in focus during a crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) exercise Jan. 8, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. This exercise marked the first time ever that 39th Air Base Wing personnel conducted a combined CDDAR training exercise involving a Turkish air force F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 05:20
|Photo ID:
|8195100
|VIRIN:
|240108-F-TO537-1013
|Resolution:
|3941x2630
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
