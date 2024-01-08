AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Knepp, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment craftsman, left, assists Lt. Col. Jon Holland, 75th EAS pilot, as he clears his weapon at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 5, 2024. The specially trained AFE Airmen from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron are responsible for managing and performing inspections, maintenance and adjustments of their assigned equipment, ranging from helmets and life preservers to night vision goggles and aircrew weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

