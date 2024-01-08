Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa [Image 9 of 10]

    AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Knepp, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment craftsman, left, assists Lt. Col. Jon Holland, 75th EAS pilot, as he clears his weapon at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 5, 2024. The specially trained AFE Airmen from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron are responsible for managing and performing inspections, maintenance and adjustments of their assigned equipment, ranging from helmets and life preservers to night vision goggles and aircrew weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 04:47
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    This work, AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa

    pilot
    aircrew
    AFE
    C-130H
    Wyoming ANG
    75th EAS

