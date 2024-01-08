AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jon Holland, left, and Lt. Col. Tyler Brewer, both 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilots, inspect their Aircrew Flight Equipment issued gear prior to a flying mission at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 5, 2024. AFE Airmen from the 75th EAS are responsible for managing and performing inspections, maintenance and adjustments of their assigned equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

