    AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa [Image 10 of 10]

    AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jon Holland, left, and Lt. Col. Tyler Brewer, both 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilots, inspect their Aircrew Flight Equipment issued gear prior to a flying mission at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 5, 2024. AFE Airmen from the 75th EAS are responsible for managing and performing inspections, maintenance and adjustments of their assigned equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 04:47
    Photo ID: 8194137
    VIRIN: 240105-F-OP101-1014
    Resolution: 7454x4969
    Size: 9.64 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa

    pilot
    aircrew
    AFE
    C-130H
    Wyoming ANG
    75th EAS

