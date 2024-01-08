Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa [Image 5 of 10]

    AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christy Anzur, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment craftsman, secures a Ram Air (RA-1) parachute while repacking at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 21, 2023. The RA-1 parachute provides a multi-mission, high-altitude parachute delivery system which allows users to exit an aircraft at altitudes between 3,500 and 35,000 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    This work, AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operators
    pararescue
    aircrew
    AFE
    riggers
    82nd ERQS

