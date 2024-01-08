AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christy Anzur, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment craftsman, packs a Ram Air (RA-1) parachute at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 21, 2023. AFE Airmen from the 82nd ERQS are responsible for managing, performing and scheduling inspections, maintenance and adjustments of their assigned equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

