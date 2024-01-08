U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christy Anzur, left, and Staff Sgt. Brandon Stewart, both 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment craftsmen, unpack a Ram Air (RA-1) parachute at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 21, 2023. AFE specialists are responsible for ensuring all flight and safety equipment are in perfect working order and making sure Airmen have the supplies necessary for any situation that may arise in line with aircraft operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 04:47
|Photo ID:
|8194127
|VIRIN:
|231221-F-OP101-1015
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa
