AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christy Anzur, left, and Staff Sgt. Brandon Stewart, both 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment craftsmen, unpack a Ram Air (RA-1) parachute at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 21, 2023. AFE specialists are responsible for ensuring all flight and safety equipment are in perfect working order and making sure Airmen have the supplies necessary for any situation that may arise in line with aircraft operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

