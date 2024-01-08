U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Janiel Remoroza, left, and Staff Sgt. Brandon Stewart, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment craftsmen, pack a Ram Air (RA-1) parachute at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 21, 2023. The RA-1 parachute provides a multi-mission, high-altitude parachute delivery system which allows operators to exit an aircraft at altitudes between 3,500 and 35,000 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 04:47 Photo ID: 8194128 VIRIN: 231221-F-OP101-1023 Resolution: 7001x4667 Size: 8.73 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.