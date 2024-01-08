U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christy Anzur, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment craftsman, secures a parachute while repacking at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 21, 2023. AFE Airmen from the 82nd ERQS are responsible for managing, performing and scheduling inspections, maintenance and adjustments of their assigned equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 04:47
|Photo ID:
|8194135
|VIRIN:
|231221-F-OP101-1155
|Resolution:
|7835x5223
|Size:
|10.84 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa
