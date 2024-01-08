U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Janiel Remoroza, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment craftsman, packs a Ram Air parachute at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 21, 2023. The specially trained AFE Airmen from the 82nd ERQS are responsible for managing and performing inspections, maintenance and adjustments of their assigned equipment, ranging from helmets and life preservers to night vision goggles and aircrew weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 04:47
|Photo ID:
|8194134
|VIRIN:
|231221-F-OP101-1072
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.23 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa
