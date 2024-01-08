Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa [Image 6 of 10]

    AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Janiel Remoroza, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment craftsman, repacks a Ram Air (RA-1) parachute at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 21, 2023. AFE specialists are responsible for ensuring all flight and safety equipment are in perfect working order and making sure Airmen have the supplies necessary for any situation that may arise in line with aircraft operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

