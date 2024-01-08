U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Janiel Remoroza, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment craftsman, repacks a Ram Air (RA-1) parachute at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 21, 2023. AFE specialists are responsible for ensuring all flight and safety equipment are in perfect working order and making sure Airmen have the supplies necessary for any situation that may arise in line with aircraft operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 04:47 Photo ID: 8194133 VIRIN: 231221-F-OP101-1050 Resolution: 7527x5018 Size: 8.63 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFE keeps aircrew, operators safe in East Africa [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.