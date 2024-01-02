CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver books, various supplies to locals

U.S. volunteers from Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, out of Camp Lemonnier, and local villagers engage in a U.S. Army Civil Affairs community outreach event in Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Dec. 29, 2023. During the visit, volunteers delivered supplies and played games with villagers, strengthening relationships between U.S. service members and local African communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

