CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver books, various supplies to locals

A U.S. volunteer from Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa dances with local villagers in Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Dec. 29, 2023. During the visit led by Alpha Company, 489th Civil Affairs Battalion, volunteers delivered books and other supplies to local Djiboutian families, reaffirming the trusted partnership between the U.S. military in the region and local African communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

