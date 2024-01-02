CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver books, various supplies to locals

U.S. Air Force Capt. Elise Hart, 449th Air Expeditionary Group chief of information operations, dances with local children during a community engagement in Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Dec. 29, 2023. Volunteers from Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, out of Camp Lemonnier, visited the village to deliver books and various personal hygiene items, reaffirming the trusted partnership between the U.S. and African partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

