CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver books, various supplies to locals

Local Djiboutian villagers watch children play during a visit by U.S. service members at Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Dec. 29, 2023. Volunteers from Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, out of Camp Lemonnier, visited the village to deliver books and various personal hygiene items, reaffirming the trusted partnership between the U.S. service members in the region and local African communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

