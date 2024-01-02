CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver books, various supplies to locals

A U.S. volunteer from Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa at Camp Lemonnier spends time with local villagers during a community engagement in Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Dec. 29, 2023. During the visit, volunteers delivered supplies and played games with villagers, strengthening relationships between the U.S. service members and local African communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

