CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver books, various supplies to locals

U.S. Air Force Capt. Elise Hart, 449th Air Expeditionary Group chief of information operations, spends time with local children during a community engagement in Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Dec. 29, 2023. Visits to local villages are a way for U.S. service members in the region, such as the 449th AEG at Camp Lemonnier, to engage with local Djiboutians and regional officials to build trust and enhance partnerships with the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

