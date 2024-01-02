A U.S. volunteer from Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, out of Camp Lemonnier, laughs with local villagers in Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Dec. 29, 2023. Visits to local villages are a way for U.S. service members in the region to engage with local Djiboutians and regional officials to build trust and enhance partnerships with the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2024 02:59 Photo ID: 8190855 VIRIN: 231229-F-OP101-1179 Resolution: 7249x4833 Size: 4.03 MB Location: CHABELLEY VILLAGE, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver books, various supplies to locals [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.