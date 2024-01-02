Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver books, various supplies to locals [Image 8 of 11]

    CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver books, various supplies to locals

    CHABELLEY VILLAGE, DJIBOUTI

    12.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Suad, a translator for the U.S. Air Force in Djibouti, dances with local children during a community engagement in Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Dec. 29, 2023. Alpha Company, 489th Civil Affairs Battalion, conducts regular visits to the village to continue growing and developing relationships between Djiboutian local communities and U.S. service members in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    This work, CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver books, various supplies to locals [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Affairs

    Civil Affairs
    book drop
    449 AEG
    CADJ
    Chabelley Village

