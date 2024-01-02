Suad, a translator for the U.S. Air Force in Djibouti, dances with local children during a community engagement in Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Dec. 29, 2023. Alpha Company, 489th Civil Affairs Battalion, conducts regular visits to the village to continue growing and developing relationships between Djiboutian local communities and U.S. service members in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2024 02:59 Photo ID: 8190860 VIRIN: 231229-F-OP101-1288 Resolution: 7910x5273 Size: 5.3 MB Location: CHABELLEY VILLAGE, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver books, various supplies to locals [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.