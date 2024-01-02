CJTF-HOA volunteers deliver books, various supplies to locals

U.S. volunteers from Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, out of Camp Lemonnier, join local villagers for a group photo during a U.S. Army Civil Affairs community outreach event in Chabelley Village, Djibouti, Dec. 29, 2023. Alpha Company, 489th Civil Affairs Battalion, conducts regular visits to the village to continue growing and developing relationships between Djiboutian local communities and U.S. service members in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

