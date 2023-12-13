231212-N-EU502-1025 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 12, 2023) – Lt. Domicia Humphries, the medical administration officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, points out a discrepancy to Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Vallejo, from San Diego, during a zone inspection, Dec. 12. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 23:21
|Photo ID:
|8171892
|VIRIN:
|231212-N-EU502-1025
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Zone Inspection Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT