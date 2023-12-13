Zone Inspection Aboard USS Tripoli

231212-N-EU502-1025 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 12, 2023) – Lt. Domicia Humphries, the medical administration officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, points out a discrepancy to Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Vallejo, from San Diego, during a zone inspection, Dec. 12. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

