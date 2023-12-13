231201-N-CM110-1336 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 1, 2023) – Chief Machinist’s Mate Joseph Burkhardt, from Beaverton, Oregon, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), salutes the side boys during his commissioning ceremony, Dec. 1. During the ceremony, Burkhardt was promoted to chief warrant officer. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 23:21 Photo ID: 8171881 VIRIN: 231201-N-CM110-1336 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.22 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MMC Burkhardt Commissioning [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.