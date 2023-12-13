Frocking Ceremony Aboard the USS Tripoli

231207-N-VR794-1472 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 07, 2023) – Capt. Gary A. Harrington II, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), speaks to the crew on the ship’s flight deck during a frocking ceremony Dec. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)

