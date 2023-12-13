231206-N-VR794-1054 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 06, 2023) – Seaman James Chang, from Los Angeles, uses a needle gun to chip paint aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 6. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 23:21
|Photo ID:
|8171884
|VIRIN:
|231206-N-VR794-1054
|Resolution:
|4941x3294
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT