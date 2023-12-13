231205-N-ML799-1026 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 05, 2023) – Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Jaime Campos, from Burwin, Illinois, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), uses a deck-crawler to grind away the non-skid coating from a ramp on the ship’s pier, Dec. 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 23:21
|Photo ID:
|8171882
|VIRIN:
|231205-N-ML799-1026
|Resolution:
|5060x3373
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Sailor Powers Up the Deck-Crawler [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
