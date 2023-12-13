USS Tripoli Sailor Powers Up the Deck-Crawler

231205-N-ML799-1026 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 05, 2023) – Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Jaime Campos, from Burwin, Illinois, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), uses a deck-crawler to grind away the non-skid coating from a ramp on the ship’s pier, Dec. 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

