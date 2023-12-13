Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailor Powers Up the Deck-Crawler [Image 5 of 16]

    USS Tripoli Sailor Powers Up the Deck-Crawler

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231205-N-ML799-1026 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 05, 2023) – Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Jaime Campos, from Burwin, Illinois, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), uses a deck-crawler to grind away the non-skid coating from a ramp on the ship’s pier, Dec. 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 23:21
    Photo ID: 8171882
    VIRIN: 231205-N-ML799-1026
    Resolution: 5060x3373
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Sailor Powers Up the Deck-Crawler [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

